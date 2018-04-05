A ‘Signature’ weekend in Sonoma wine country

Posted on April 5, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Signature Sonoma Valley, three days of specialty wine events and special winery access, kicks off on April 6 with a sommelier showcase at Ram’s Gate Winery. Other events throughout the weekend include intimate dinners, private winery and designer home tours, and a sparkling wine brunch. New this year: The Hub, a pop-up lounge on Sonoma Plaza.

“Our goal is to educate, inspire, and delight our oenophile guests with once-in-a-life-time experiences that showcase our world-class wine region,” said Maureen Cottingham, executive director of Sonoma Valley Vintners & Growers Alliance, which is producing the event.

Following last year’s successful debut, Sonoma Valley has expanded to three days, “providing even more access to Sonoma Valley’s famed wineries and esteemed luminaries.”

The schedule:

Friday, April 6: Icon

Attendees will taste a curated collection of wines chosen by a team of sommeliers to reflect current trends in winemaking and winegrowing in Sonoma Valley. Set in the Carneros district at Ram’s Gate Winery, this walk-around tasting offers guests the opportunity to meet the industry innovators shaping the future of Sonoma Valley wines. The food of Ram’s Gate Winery Executive Chef Taylr Behnam will served to complement the wine selections. $250.

Saturday, April 7: Retrospective

New this year, an exclusive tasting experience at Hanzell Vineyards. Limited to 30 seats, the intimate gathering will be hosted by Winemaker Michael McNeill and President Jason Jardine of Hanzell Vineyards. $250.

Saturday, April 7: Legends

A dinner hosted at the private estate of one of Sonoma Valley’s most legendary wine families, Don and Nancy Sebastiani. Vintners will share legendary wines from their private collections that speak to the history, passion, and innovation that brought acclaim and worldwide attention to Sonoma Valley’s wines and vineyards. $500.

Friday and Saturday, April 6-7: Immersion

Behind-the-scenes visits to some of Sonoma Valley’s most iconic vineyards. The experience includes a sommelier-moderated tasting and discussion of wines produced from each distinctive site with the winemakers who crafted them, followed by a farm-to-table lunch.

Friday and Saturday, April 6-7: Wine + Design

Hosted by prominent vintners, lunches that offer the rare opportunity to visit exclusive properties and private homes not open to the public. Each lunch will showcase a special selection of wines paired with lunch prepared by local celebrity chefs. $175.

Sunday, April 8: Bubbles + Brunch

The weekend finale: an authentic wine country brunch, with food paired with a range of sparkling wines, many only available in limited quantities from the wineries. $65.

This year, Signature Sonoma Valley will also introduce The Hub, a pop-up lounge in downtown Sonoma. Open each day for all SSV guests, it will serve as a central gathering place where guests can relax in the wine lounge, attend educational seminars, purchase featured wines, and more.

The Weekend Package, priced at $1,750 per person, includes all Signature Sonoma Valley experiences, as well as an exclusive VIP reception and private transfers to and from all events. Individual reservations can be made for each event.

For more information, please contact 707.935.0803 or SonomaValleyWine.com.