Visual arts calendar

Posted on April 8, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Art Escape

April 7–May 12: The Kinetic art in motion exhibition combines artworks in optical, spiritual and physical motion. Opening reception on Saturday April 7 from 5 to 7 p.m. Check the website for additional current and future art events. 7474 Sonoma Hwy. 707.938.5551. Artescapesonoma.org.

Arts Guild of Sonoma

April 5–April 30: Each year, the Guild invites the Valley’s middle school and high school students to show their art in the gallery in the Small But Grand Works exhibition, made possible in part by a grant from the Sonoma Plein Air Foundation and the Arts Guild’s community outreach program. Public reception on Friday, April 13, 5 p.m. 140 E Napa St. 707.996.0311. Artsguildofsonoma.org.

Sonoma Community Center

April 13-14: In collaboration with Arts Guild of Sonoma and Sonoma Valley Museum of Art’s A.R.T.S. Program, an all-new Valley of Talent art exhibition profiling local artists, an event supported by the Sonoma Plein Air Foundation. 40 percent of all sales supports the Center’s art programs. Reception Friday, April 13, 5 p.m, at the Community Center.

April 7-14: Trashion Week, with “Barbie, Rescued and Reinvented,” Dogs on the Catwalk, and the Trashion Fashion Runway Show. Full schedule at Trashionfashionsonoma.org.

April 21-22: Toru Sugita teaches Engaging Wood Engraving, a two-day workshop in the Center’s dedicated print studio. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

276 E. Napa St. 707.938.4626. Sonomacommunitycenter.org.

Sonoma Valley Library

April: Local photographer James Huff is this month’s featured artist, with work shot by pinhole cameras he built himself. Each piece can take from several weeks to more than a year to create. An opening reception is Friday, April 6, 4 to 6 p.m. 755 W. Napa St., Sonoma. 707.996.5217. Sonomalibrary.org.

Sonoma Valley Museum of Art

Through April 15: An Eye for Adventure: Photographs by Jack London and Libros de Artista: Artists’ Books from Mexico and the Mexican Diaspora.

April 14: The A.R.T.S. Program exhibits fourth and fifth grade art along with an Open House for family art-making activities, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

April 28-June 10: Ship of Dreams: Artists, Poets and Visionaries of the S.S. Vallejo, and Her View: The Bay Area Figuration of Gail Chadell Nanao. Opening reception April 28 from 6 to 8 p.m.

551 Broadway, Sonoma. 707.939.7862. Svma.org

Vintage House

Several continuing art classes in pastels, watercolors, art journaling and other creative adult workshops, some in partnership with Santa Rosa Junior College’s continuing education programs. Check the website for the list of all art classes, exhibitions and lectures. 264 First St. East, Sonoma. 707.996.0311. Vintagehouse.org

– Jackie Lee