4 cool things: Saturday, April 14

Posted on April 11, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Events on Saturday, April 14

Trio Capriccio

The ensenble performs classical and diverse folk-based music using combinations of two violins, viola, and cello. Featuring trained classical cellist Kathryn Vast Cellist and violist Ashley Holmberg and violinist Niranjana Parthasarathi. Free. 2 p.m. 755 W. Napa St., Sonoma. 707.996.5217. Sonomalibrary.org.

History lecture

With “The Role of a Native American in Establishing Sonoma’s Wine Industry,” Dr. Peter Meyerhof sheds light on a long forgotten contributor to the earliest days of the Sonoma Valley wine industry. In the years before the arrival of General Vallejo, he received a small land grant, and personally established the first privately owned vineyard in the Sonoma Valley. Part of the Sonoma Valley Historical Society’s “Second Saturday” series.$5. 2 p.m. Sonoma Community Center.

Random Acts

Open mic night for poets, singers, humorists, storytellers and other ambassadors of free expression. $5. 5 p.m. Readers’ Books. 130 E. Napa St. 939.1779. Readersbooks.com.

Star Party at the Observatory

The Robert Ferguson Observatory’s three main telescopes are trained on the heavens at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park. Docents will be on hand to answer questions about the universe and, perhaps, your place in it. 8 to midnight. $3, children under 18 free. Park admission is $8 per car. 2605 Adobe Canyon Rd. Kenwood. Rfo.org. 707.833.6979.