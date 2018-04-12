Defining a ‘Sustainable Sonoma’

Posted on April 12, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Springs Community Alliance will host a listening session for Sustainable Sonoma, a collective representing business, government, and nonprofits, on Thursday, April 19, 7 p.m, at Sonoma Springs Community Hall, 18627 Hwy 12 in Sonoma.

The Sustainable Sonoma council was formed last year as a platform for positive change. Its mission is to align varied interests toward a shared vision of a just, thriving, sustainable community.

This listening session, in which the community is invited to share its hopes and visions for the future, is one of the group’s first public meetings. To preview the topics to be discussed, visit https://www.sustainablesonoma.net/this-is-my-vision.

For more info go to springscommunityalliance.com and https://www.sustainablesonoma.net/.

The meeting is open to the public. Refreshments will be served. Childcare and translation will be provided.

The mission of the Springs Community Alliance is to serve as a hub of action and information affecting the interests and well-being of all people who live in, serve, or conduct business within the “Springs” neighborhoods of El Verano, Boyes Hot Springs, Fetters Hot Springs and Agua Caliente.

