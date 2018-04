Pizza, pajamas and a movie

Posted on April 12, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Friday, April 20 is Family Pajama Movie Night at Crescent Montessori School, with a dinner and a screening of “Ferdinand” from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Red Grape pizzas and salads will be served for dinner in the Rotary Community Kitchen followed by the movie in Andrews Hall at the Sonoma Community Center, 276 East Napa Street, Sonoma.

Tickets are $2 adult/$10 child at crescentmovienight.brownpapertickets.com, or in person on the day of the event. All proceeds benefit Crescent Montessori School.