School District to finalize superintendent choice on April 17

The Sonoma Valley Unified School District on March 24 announced that from a field of 30 candidates, Socorro Shiels was unanimously selected as the finalist for the Superintendent position. Despite a term that some found ambiguous, suggesting perhaps additional interviewing and vetting, the choice was indeed final — the hiring process was at that point complete.

Shiels will be formally offered the job by the district’s board of trustees at their April 17 meeting. The lead items on the agenda read: “Appointment of District Superintendent” and “Approval of Employment Agreement for District Supervisor.”

“I look forward to working side by side with principals and teachers,” she told The Sun. “In large districts the superintendents are farther removed from the classroom. The size of this community will allow me to be more hands-on.”