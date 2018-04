Cocktails at the Londons

Saturday, April 21: A themed throwback bash in Jack London’s House of Happy Walls, recreating the Art Deco heyday when Jack and Charmian London and their group of celebrated literary friends were known as “The Crowd.”

“An Evening with the Crowd” includes champagne, elegant cocktail, live music of the period (Cole Porter, George Gershwin, etc.) and Charleston dance performances by the members of Transcendence Theatre. 6-10 p.m. $150. 2400 London Ranch Road, Glen Ellen. Jacklondonpark.com.