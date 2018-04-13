Earth Day at Quarryhill

Posted on April 13, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Quarryhill Botanical Garden, the 25-acre home to 25,000 rare and endangered plants celebrates Earth Day with a free family day on Saturday, April 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Activities include live animas with 4-H, cat, bat and bee displays, rare gems, Chinese lion dancing, a nature scavenger hunt, and perfomances by the Sonoma Hometown Band and the Sonoma Conservatory of Dance. There will be arts & crafts, games and face painting, plus a nature scavenger hunt, fire truck tours and kids animal yoga. Additionally, Quarryhill will hold its once-a-year plant sale, an opportunity to obtain very rare plants at affordable prices.

Admission is free; $10 per car to park.12841 Sonoma Highway, Glen Ellen. For more info contact 996.3166 or Quarryhillbg.org.