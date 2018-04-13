Hanna gala to honor outgoing principal

Posted on April 13, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

At its 12th annual “Evening With the All-Stars Gala” on April 21, Hanna Boys Center will honor Archbishop Hanna High School Principal Dennis Crandall, who will be stepping down from his current role in June.

Hanna’s signature fundraising event, this year’s gala will benefit the campus high school, which provides specialized education and programming for at-risk teen boys from Sonoma County and beyond. It will highlight Crandall’s 12-year career as principal of Hanna’s high school, during which time he advanced the school in numerous ways and personally led its most recent, highly successful WASC accreditation effort.

Crandall plans to transition this summer to a fund development role at Hanna, where he’ll help organize and lead an upcoming major capital campaign aimed at building new educational and dining facilities for the organization.

The theme for this year’s gala is “Get Connected,” and perhaps no one at Hanna has done more to forge and maintain connections over the years than Principal Crandall.

“I’ve been so privileged to work with some amazing people these last 12 years—boys, staff, supporters and our friends in the community—yet I know this is the right time for me to hand over the reins,” said Crandall. “I’m very much looking forward to now being able to focus all my time on forging new connections and raising the funds needed to rebuild and expand our educational program, which has such potential going forward.”

Before coming to Hanna Boys Center, Crandall spent more than 30 years at Cardinal Newman High School in Santa Rosa, serving as an educator, development director, coach, athletic director, assistant principal, and principal.

This year’s ‘Evening With the All-Stars’ gala will be held on Hanna Boys Center’s campus in Sonoma on Saturday, April 21, at 5:30pm. Tickets are $250.