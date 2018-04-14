‘Tis the season: Garden Park’s Harvest Market

Posted on April 14, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Sonoma Garden Park’s seasonal Harvest Market reopens on Saturday, April 21, with an array of sustainably-grown fresh vegetables, fruit, eggs, olive oil, cut flowers and plantings.

The market, at 19996 7th St. East in Sonoma, will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon throughout the summer. In addition to food and flowers, the weekly market offers another resource as well: UC Master Gardeners, on hand to answer any and all gardening-related questions. The Master Gardeners’ table is set up just outside the Straw Bale Barn, where produce will be available for sale.

Everything sold at the Harvest Market is grown on site at Sonoma Garden Park, a 6.1-acre working farm, demonstration garden and community oasis owned by the City of Sonoma and operated by Sonoma Ecology Center. (The one exception is the fresh olive oil, which is grown and pressed nearby.)

The return of the Harvest Market comes one day before Earth Day, and helps cap off a week of events celebrating spring renewal and Earth’s bounty. As part of those celebrations, Sonoma Ecology Center is hosting a concurrent event that Saturday morning outside the Straw Bale Barn: “Give Back to Your Garden Park,” a volunteer gardening event held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

