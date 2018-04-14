Republican group welcomes conservative pundit

Posted on April 14, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Conservative writer and political pundit Nick Adams will be the guest speaker at the annual fundraising event hosted April 18 by Sonoma Valley Republican Women, Federated. Adams, a frequent guest on Fox TV, is the author of “Green Card Warrior” and “Retaking America,” which received a glowing tweet from President Trump.

Adams describes himself as a survivor of childhood cancer who earned undergraduate and postgraduate degrees at the University of Sydney and, at the age of 21, was elected the youngest deputy mayor in Australian history. Eventually he realized he “was an American trapped in an Australian body,” and emigrated.

Adams says he spent four years and nearly $50,000 to get his own green card. He is a huge supporter of the U.S. and firm believer in American exceptionalism.

“Every single day that I wake up here in the United States I thank God because this is just such a special country,” he said. “My life would be totally different and what makes America special is the fact that it is not just a country. It’s an idea.”

Adams writes of “the broken legal immigration system, and the unfairness of illegal immigration in America today.” Another common theme: “anyone who loves life will hate political correctness and its expectations.”

The event includes live music from The Mighty Creatures, wine, appetizers and desserts, and live and silent auctions. 4 to 7 p.m. Jacuzzi Family Vineyards. $50. Send to SVRWF, P.). Box 875, Sonoma CA, 95476.