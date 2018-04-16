SF woman abandoned in Sonoma after ride-share assault

Posted on April 16, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

A woman taking a ride-share from a San Francisco bar was abandoned in Sonoma early Saturday morning after being beaten and sexually abused, according to a Sonoma County Sheriff’s report.

The San Francisco woman, 24, was found near the Safeway in Sonoma at about 5 a.m. She told officers she had been beaten and sexually assaulted by two men during a ride from San Francisco’s Mission District.

The victim told officers she had been drinking at a Mission District bar. Before closing time she ordered a ride-sharing company to pick her up and take her to her San Francisco home. When it arrived, in addition to the male driver, there was another man in the back seat.

She said the car was then driven to an unknown location in Sonoma where she was beaten and choked by the rear-seat passenger, then sexually assaulted by both men.

The victim was able to get away but sustained visible injuries to her face and neck, according to Sgt. Spencer Crum. She was missing her black boots, cell phone and identification,

The two men were described as either Hispanic or Middle Eastern and were speaking a language unknown to her, Crum said.

The name of the ride-share company has not been confirmed.

Detectives with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Domestic Violence Sexual Assault Unit are investigating the case and ask that if you find anything matching these items, or if you have any information about this incident, please contact detectives at 707-565-2185.