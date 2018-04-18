Moment in The Sun: Macfarlan honored by Hospice

Posted on April 18, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Sonoma resident Lynn Macfarlan was honored by Hospice by the Bay with its “Spirit of Willingness” award at the nonprofit’s annual Volunteer Appreciation Celebration.

The award recognizes a volunteer’s exceptional ability to be readily available for any kind of requested service to patients and family members. Macfarlan worked with 16 families during the past year. Fondly dubbed the “chocolate milkshake fairy” by one of her patients, she was was cited for demonstrating that “the meaning of life is to find your gift, the purpose of life is to give it away.”

The 13th annual ceremony was held April 12 in Mill Valley. The year’s top honor, the Dee Fahy Volunteer Achievement Award, went to Anita Moran of San Francisco.

Other Volunteer Excellence Awards:

The Spirit of Willingness — Also awarded to Lynn Lynch (San Anselmo)

The Spirit of Generosity — Gratefully acknowledges the longevity of contributions to customers and fellow volunteers at the Novato Hodgepodge Thrift Store: Lorraine Day-Andrews (Novato).

The Spirit of Sincerity — Recognizes the virtue of one who communicates and acts in a way that is thoughtful and sincere, maintaining integrity in all situations: Thomas Deiss (Oakland)

The Spirit of Versatility — Recognizes an invaluable capability to adapt oneself to many varied tasks with ease and dependability: Ann Morris (Novato).

The Spirit of Presence — Honors an ability to be truly present with another human being in body, mind and spirit, with a compassionate focus: Richard Scott (Woodacre).

The Spirit of Unity — Acknowledges excellence in leadership that brought volunteers together as a unified Book Project team at Book Passage in Corte Madera: Cathy Schroeder (San Rafael).

The Spirit of Loyalty — Gratefully acknowledges the longevity of dependability and faithfulness to volunteer commitments and duties with a gracious heart: Linda Engstrom (San Rafael) and Irene Hightower (Point Richmond).

The Spirit of Intuition — Recognizes an exception ability to bring joy and understanding to hospice patients suffering with memory loss: Suzanne Tremolada (San Rafael).

The Spirit of Resourcefulness — Honors invaluable knowledge of technical skills that aid the retails stores when most needed: Tara Evans (Stinson Beach).

Hospice by the Bay, an affiliate of UCSF Health, is the second-oldest hospice in the nation and the first in California. It provides compassionate end-of-life care for patients, support for their families and grief counseling to anyone coping with loss in the counties of Sonoma, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, and the cities of American Canyon, Napa and Vallejo.

For more information about Hospice by the Bay’s care, or to make a donation to support our work, call (415) 927.2273, or visit www.hospicebythebay.org.