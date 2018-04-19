Beginner’s Guide to Yoga Chakra Bracelets

Posted on April 19, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Have you ever heard about 7 chakra colors and their special meanings for a yogi? To make a long story short, chakra is an energy portal distributed through a body. Each chakra has its own place in the body and its color. Thus, there are 7 chakras of seven different colors. Those 7 colors have their special meanings and purposes in the body.

In general, all chakras are responsible for a smooth energy flow from one part of the body to another. They are active all the time, moving the energy in the body. But how do colorful yoga bracelets represent those 7 chakras? That’s what exactly we’re going to talk about in our article. If you already have a chakra bracelet or just considering getting one, keep reading. Our brief guide will teach how to distinguish the real yoga spiritual bead bracelets from fake stones and how to interpret them.



Everything You need to Know About Yoga Bracelets

First of all, let’s make it clear that it is always better to buy yoga bracelets of natural stones rather than a plastic substitute. How to differentiate an authentic chakra bracelet? If it is a real stone it will be cold when touching it with your hand or cheek. So, always check the stones before buying a bracelet.

And now let’s have a look what different colors on chakra bracelet mean.

7 Colors of a Yoga Bracelet

• Red. A red color is associated with the Root chakra. It symbolizes vitality, security, safety, and the connection to the Earth. A root color is at the base of the spine.

• Orange. An orange color is associated with the Sacral chakra. This portal represents the lower belly and all the organs related to it. It is responsible for passion and pleasure. This color is about fluids in the body and reproductive energy in general.

• Yellow. A yellow color is connected to a plexus chakra. This portal represents confidence, laughter, and personal power. A liver is an organ related to the plexus chakra.

• Green. A green color is connected Anahata chakra. This one is related to the heart directly. It is responsible for such feelings as love, compassion, and forgiveness.



• Blue. Blue color is associated Vishuddha chakra. It is located in a throat and responsible for a voice and talking. It is about loyalty and inspiration. In other words, it is a communication-related chakra.

• Indigo. Indigo color is connected to the third eye chakra. This one is located between the eyebrows. As you’ve probably already suggested, this portal is responsible for the eyes directly and the feeling of self-awareness.

• Violet. A violet color is connected to the crown chakra. It is located at the crown of the head. It is responsible for the deep knowledge, the feeling of understanding and the union with the Universe.

All these colors are used in yoga bracelets in order to balance and heal your emotional condition and to come to a balanced mind and stable aura. Additionally, a bracelet is a beautiful accessory, which can be easily blended with any other piece of jewelry you have.