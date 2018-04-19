Save the world — stop shaving

Posted on April 19, 2018 by Fred Allebach

Men, concerned about plastic waste? Stop shaving. Women, concerned about plastic waste? Stop shaving.

This simple behavioral change will provide a visual symbol of enlightened environmental values plus give the finger to manipulative fashion trends that say in order to be respectable, natural body hair must be shaved.

Fashion is fun, but it can also be bullshit when it calls for unnecessary consumption of resources, while generating a crazy stream of toxic waste, all for vanity. Nixing shaving can be a start, and then the bulk of the rest of the body products can go too. How pleasant, real, and free, au naturel.

Let’s have it here folks, let’s see some beards and fuzzy legs and underarm hair, some real eyebrows. Why in the world would folks get their knickers all in a twist about single use plastics and then mindlessly go consume an endless stream of plastic, metal and other unnecessary products just to shave? Why use electricity to buzz off hair with dog clippers when that GHG can be saved up front and not even withdrawn from the earth’s bank? Evey buzz clip is an unnecessary impact.

Think of the tremendous conservation of energy and resources from simply not shaving at all. All you need is a pair of scissors to trim up. No electric shavers, to waste more energy and plastic, just scissors, period.

Scissors, a one-time investment. Scissors, can be bought at a thrift store. Scissors can be sharpened with a file or stone bought at a thrift store. Scissors are all you need, and they already exist in serious quantity, no need to consume new ones, that come with more plastic packaging.

Think of the growing ranks of environmentally conscious people who will be instantly identifiable by all manner of beards and proudly displayed body hair. With hair is how we come from nature, why hide and deny what we are?

For all the folks who want to push hard to have the city ban single use plastics, let’s see some hair! Your humanity and integrity are measured from the inside out, not the other way around.

Conservation starts one step at a time. The city will ban single use plastics at Plaza events starting in March of 2019. By that time, all the protagonists should be on hand to celebrate with nice, bushy expressions of conservation values.