Sonoma resident, Nepali pop star, American citizen

Posted on April 19, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Nalina Chitrakar is a Sonoma resident, an activist, a pop star in her native Nepal and, as of this morning, an American citizen. She was sworn in, along with 1,000 others, at a ceremony Thursday at Oakland’s Paramount Theater.

The entertainer, 44, has won many international and Nepali music awards. She also advocates for women’s health, youth development and international malaria prevention programs.

Born in Kathmandu, Chitrakar was named Nepal’s best pop singer in 1999 and 2005, and has performed at Miss Nepal and Nepal Idol events. Her pop songs often feature messages about harmony and against discrimination between cultures and traditions, including the Madhesi and Pahadi people in Nepal. One of her songs addresses child labor.

CHeck out one of her music videos