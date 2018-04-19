SV Hospital rolls out three-year plan at public meeting

Posted on April 19, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Sonoma Valley Hospital has updated its three-year rolling strategic plan and will hold a special board meeting to invite community feedback.

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, April 26, at 5 p.m. in the hospital’s basement conference room. The Sonoma Valley Health Care District Board invites the community to review the draft and attend the meeting to share comments, or ask questions, about the plan. A draft of the plan is available now.

The strategic plan is updated annually by a committee of board members, physicians and hospital leaders, said Kelly Mather, CEO. “We have found it to be a valuable tool for administration, one that helps us stay focused on strategic priorities which continue to evolve each year,” Mather said.

Mather said the current strategic plan looks at the broad trends occurring in healthcare today which affect the hospital, assesses the hospital’s competitive position, and discusses the many factors influencing the hospital, from demographic changes to inpatient and outpatient trends. The plan identifies five strategies for the hospital and the tactics to achieve them.

The plan also discusses the role the hospital’s relationship with UCSF Health is expected to play in coming years.