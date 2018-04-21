Search for new SV High School principal moving forward

Posted on April 21, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The hiring process for a new Sonoma Valley High School principal is underway, with a public forum with selected candidates set for May 9. This “round one” Q and A will be followed by private interviews with the resulting finalists on May 16.

The final selection will be announced June 21, according to a School District timeline. While the vetting process of initial applicants is underway now, the District invites students and parents to be part of the interview panel for the May 9 meeting. How to apply.

The new hire will replace Kathleen Hawing, who resigned in March after five years on the job.