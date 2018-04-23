What’s going on with the Tuesday Night Farmers Market?

Posted on April 23, 2018 by Fred Allebach

For 2018, music will always be on the horseshoe lawn in front of the fountain. The Jazz Society will be in the Grinstead amphitheater on 2nd Tuesdays, in June, July, August, and September. On Jazz Tuesdays, there will still be small solo or duo acoustic acts in front of the fountain. Music is being presented and coordinated by Gerard and Mary Serafini.

All vendors, including food trucks, will be at the Market every week! There is no 2nd and 4th Tuesday arrangement. In addition, all stalls will be occupied in front, on the sides, and behind City Hall every week. This is a total of 85 stalls, and, since some vendors use more than one stall, about 55 vendors.

Costs for the Market, including Plaza rent, Sheriff’s security, garbage and recycling, etc., have all been steadily increasing. In order to keep vendor stall fees reasonable and fair for local farmers and small business people, the Market organization finds it must reach out to the community for financial support to augment the annual budget. One way of reaching out is by holding a first-ever fundraising event the weekend before the Market’s opening day. The “First Annual Farmers Market Funny Fest” will be at the Vintage House on Saturday, April 28th starting at 6pm. It’s a comedy show with three nationally-known comedians, and it will also feature silent auction and raffle items, including many wonderful things from the Market’s own vendors. The event should be a lot of fun, and the Market is looking forward to seeing fans come out in support. Here’s a link to buy tickets on the Market’s website homepage, www.SonomaPlazaMarket.org.

For the past several years, local businesses have sponsored the Market. This year the sponsorship program has been expanded to allow individuals and families to contribute to the Market as Friends of, and Patrons. Business sponsorships are offered as well, and for smaller contributions, individuals and families can support the Market and receive gifts and benefits. More details will be posted on the Market website soon.

This year marks a new beginning of sorts for the Market. The Market has signed a new two-year contract with the City, and has been working very closely over the last year with City Manager Cathy Capriola and city Special Events Manager Lisa Janson. An exciting new partnership is being forged.

The redesigned annual Market poster will feature the artwork of the Grand Prize Winner of the 2018 Poster Art Contest. The Grand Prize, and 1st and 2nd Place prize-winning artworks will be offered in silent auction at the Funny Fest, where the Market will unveil the new 2018 Poster. The 2018 Poster will be offered for sale every Tuesday at the Manager’s Table on the west side of City Hall.

Market managers are very excited about the 2018 season and the future of the Market. Come on out an enjoy Sonoma’s premier local event!