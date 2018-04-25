‘A kaleidoscope of wondrous novelties’

Posted on April 25, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

It won’t fit on the Sebastiani Theatre marquee, but the name of the venue’s upcoming special event says it all: “Dr. R.K. Rhoten’s Magical Medicine Show – An Unrivaled Display of Amazing Feats, Magical Mysteries, Song, Dance, Laughter & a Kaleidoscope of Wondrous Novelties.”

The doctor of credit is of course Roger Rhoten – producer, impresario, magician extraordinaire — who has crafted an old-fashioned ‘medicine show’ format to feature local performers and theatre alumni Tobias the magician and belly dancer Nathalie Tedrick, plus Sarah Summers, Jeff Gilbert, Aaron Bremner, David Aguilar, Amee Alioto and many more. Three family-friendly performances:

Saturday, April 28, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 29, at 1 and 6 p.m. $25 adults, $17 ages 12 and under. 707.996.9756. Sebastianitheatre.com.

Photo: William Murray