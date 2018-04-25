Fresh takes

Posted on April 25, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

A benefit for the Tuesday night Farmers’ Market, a night of stand up comedy at Vintage House on April 28 is the place to laugh your asparagus off.

Rising star comics Shanti Charan (above), Krista Fatka and Zack Chapaloni — all with impressive Bay Area club and competition chops – perform, plus a raffle, silent auction and beer and wine available for purchase. Tickets are $20.

Shanti Charan won the 2011 Rooster T Feather’s Comedy Competition and has participated in the San Francisco International Comedy Competition where she advanced to the semi-finals. The San Francisco Bay Guardian named her Best Comedian its Best of the Bay Arts Reader’s Poll in 2016.

Krista Fatka is an Oakland-based comic and writer who says she’s on a mostly paleo diet but with bread instead of vegetables. She has performed at festivals in the Bay Area like SF Sketchfest, Outside Lands, and The San Francisco International Comedy Competition. She is the 2017 winner of the Sacramento Comedy Competition.

Zack Chapaloni was a semi-finalist in the TBS National College Comedy Competition, the San Diego Comedy Competition and runner-up in the Central Valley Comedy Competition. He has performed at SF Sketchfest, and can be seen regularly at San Francisco's Punchline and Cobb's Comedy Club.

7:30 p.m. Vintage House, 264 First St. E. Sonomaplazamarket.org.