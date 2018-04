‘Ham’ breakfast with radio club

Posted on April 25, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

On Saturday, April 28 — The Valley of the Moon Amateur Radio Club hosts its annual Hamfest, a ham radio fair, electronics swap meet and breakfast. The free event features an actual operating radio station; chats with ham radio operators across the country; amateur radio licensing; and mounds of electronics goodies and gear for sale.

Pancake and sausage breakfast, $8, 8 a.m. to noon. Sonoma Veterans Memorial Building, 126 First St. E. Vomarc.com