New season for Tuesday Farmers’ Market

Posted on April 25, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Tuesday Night Farmers Market kicks off its 2018 season with a return to the Sonoma Plaza on May 1. The evening tradition will once again offer live music on the lawn, an array of food trucks and an array of 55 vendors at every market through September 25.

Farmers who have signed up for stall include Achadinha Cheese, Aztec Dahlias, Busalacchi Farms, Country Rhodes Farm, Gourmet Growers, Hector’s Honey, Jesus Hernandez cut flowers, Mr. Moriah Farms, Neufeld Farms, Ortiz Family Farm, the Patch, Paul’s Produce, Shletewitz Family Farms, Serres Ranch and Triple T Ranch & Farm.

Hungry? Food vendors new to the event will be Adobos N’ More, Gerard’s Paella, Picazo Café Food Truck, Popo the Clown’s chocolate-covered banana dippers, Fig Rig, the Westway (formerly Rocket) and Zero.

Returning favorites are Aunt Betty’s Gourmet Corn Dogs, the Bejkr, Croques & Toques, E-Saan Thai, El Brinquito, Got Balls, Mommy’s Yammys, Nellie’s Oysters, Sushinoma, Taste of Himalayas, Tips Tri Tip Trolley and Uber Spud.

More tasty choices: Benziger Family Olive Oil, Berkman’s Spices, Bryerton’s roasted almonds, Handsome Carver, Harvey’s Gourmet Donuts, Java Wagon, Kettle Pop, Mia’s Kitchen, Sweet Scoops, Top That Yogurt, Tea and Trumpets and Wine Country Chocolates.

The band Electric Wattles play opening night, followed on successive Tuesdays in May by Sonoma Sound Syndicate, Full Circle, Long Story Short and Acoustic Soul.

Valley of the Moon Certified Farmers Market runs the show under a contract with the City, but the operation, including keeping stall fees low, paying for rent, security, garbage and recycling, adds up. That’s why the market is looking for patrons and sponsors to help out.

Find out more, including a full list of vendors and music acts, at Sonomaplazamarket.org