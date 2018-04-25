Student Art Fair

Posted on April 25, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

With its Art Fair Celebration on April 26, The Presentation School presents 700 works of student art — portraits in the style of Picasso, Modigliani, Vermeer, Kahlo and more, plus Mondrian-style paintings and handmade books.

Art teacher Rosemary McNeely says the focus of the art program this year has been portraits. The exercise began with students making sketches of faculty members, both past and present – “dating back 20 years, to the beginning of our school with dear founder Francine Maffei at the helm, to out current beloved leader Scott Parker. It is amazing how life-like the sketches turned out!”

The fair also features books made by third and fourth graders, many of which were part of the recent exhibition at the Sonoma Valley Museum.

I am so proud to teach these kids, McNeely says. “it is my true passion in life to share my skills with young students, the creative minds and endless possibilities they show me are what give me hope, true pride and happiness — every single day!”

The event is free, with slide show, ice cream and refreshments from 3:30 to 5 p.m. 20872 Broadway, Sonoma.