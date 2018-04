Hands-on fun for kids? ‘Mission’ accomplished

Posted on April 26, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Proving that youthful curiosity and creativity are timeless, the annual Children’s Day at Sonoma State Historic Park offers a range of activities and crafts of the 1830s, where kids learn how to dip candles, weave baskets, spin wool, use the cattle brand, stamp leather, make beaded jewelry and more.

Saturday, April 28. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. $3, free for ages five and under. Mission San Francisco Solano, 114 E. Spain St.