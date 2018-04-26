Unity and heritage at Cinco de Mayo fest

Posted on April 26, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The family-centered fiesta that is Cinco de Mayo returns to Sonoma Plaza on Sunday, May 6. Presented by La Luz, the free party features live music, mariachi, dancing and dance troupes, crafts and games for kids, plus lots of delicious, and authentic food and drink from noon to 7 p.m.

This year’s theme is “Celebration of Renewal” in recognition of the challenges faced by the Sonoma Valley community during the past year.

“It’s a family-centered fiesta of bright colors, kid activities, tacos, mariachi and of course a margarita,” says event organizer Angie Sanchez. “But it is also a celebration of culture, heritage and a great event to bring the entire Sonoma community together.”

This year, entertainment will feature traditional dances in colorful costume performed by the talented Ballet Forklorico Quetzalen troupe. Mariachi Barragan will serenade guests with lively, upbeat music that celebrate Mexico and the Mexican-American culture. The evening will end with a baile (dance) with music by Banda Valle Alegre.

Guests can purchase pambazos, gorditas, frutas and other Mexican delicacies from over 15 event booths. A Cantina Garden will offer kegs of different Lagunitas Brewing Company beers. Sal Chavez of Puente International will be mixing his famous Gran Dovejo tequila-based palomas.

A Kids’ Zone will feature games, Popo the Clown, mobile video game truck and more.

“It is a good opportunity to celebrate and heal,” says La Luz Center’s Executive Director Juan Hernandez. “Our community has gone through a traumatic event, it is only right that we come together and enjoy good music, food, and each other’s company. Sonoma continues to be strong!”

To volunteer or for more information please contact event organizer Angie Sanchez at 938-5131 ext.113.