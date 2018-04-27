Plaza building owners file to halt Cheese Factory expansion

Posted on April 27, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

A plan to expand and reconstruct the Sonoma Cheese Factory building, approved April 12 by the Planning Commission on a 5-2 vote, has been appealed by the owners of two buildings on the same Plaza block.

Disputing the current plan for an upscale, multi-vendor marketplace are Tom Dunlap Ingrid Dunlop, owners of the nearby Swiss Hotel, and Hank and Jim Marioni, who own Mary’s Pizza Shack.

The iconic Plaza building at 2 West Spain Street, built in 1945, is a designated historical landmark. Its façade would remain unchanged, but the structure behind it would be removed and replaced, increasing overall square footage to 15k sq. ft. (from 6k) and nearly tripling the number of seats, to 295.

The appeal contends the project is too large, doesn’t comply with many elements of the development code, and was approved with flawed and inadequate environmental review. It states the remodel would “demolish major character-defining features of a historically significant structure.”

Parking is also a point of contention. “We already have a very serious existing parking and traffic problem on the Plaza, and this promises to make it exponentially worse.”

The appeal hearing, before the Sonoma City Council, has not yet been scheduled.