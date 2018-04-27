Pool group will sell Verano Ave site, seek new land

Posted on April 27, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The nonprofit behind the effort to build a community pool on Verano Avenue will instead sell the six-acre property and look for a new location somewhere in Sonoma Valley.

“Our mission is alive and well, just not at this location,” said Paul Favaro of Sonoma Splash.

The group bought the old Paul’s Resort tract, including the baseball field across from Maxwell Park, in 2014 with a down payment of $1.5 million. But its efforts to secure a partner for the ambitious project, first Parkpoint Health Club and then a number of housing developers, have been unsuccessful.

Favaro said the land will soon be listed for sale at a yet-undetermined price. The focus is now on finding a new site.

A new pool-only facility would need less land, about 2 to 2.5 acres. Anything larger becomes more complicated and expensive, he said.

Favaro said there have been preliminary discussions with the School District about a pool at Sonoma Valley High School. In that model, Sonoma Splash could help run the pool and “bring in revenue to offset operating costs.”

Though the Verano land is in Sonoma County, the City of Sonoma committed in 2014 support of the pool at $25,000 per year for 10 years. That deal will likely need to be renegotiated to recognize any new location.

Meanwhile Favaro says Sonoma Splash has no specific property in mind, and will search throughout Sonoma Valley, including the Springs.

“It’s early days,” Favaro said. “We’re very open.”