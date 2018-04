Thai surf-funk… from Texas

Posted on April 28, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Monday, April 30: If you dig (note: ironic usage) Tarantino soundtracks, Thai funk and surf-rock with a psychedelic undertow, the band Khruangbin just might be your jam.

The three-piece band from Texas plays a barn show at Gundlach Bundschu Winery, 2000 Denmark St. 8 p.m. $10. Gunbun.com.