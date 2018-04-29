Eco-friendly garden tour

Posted on April 29, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

A sprawling hillside garden in Glen Ellen — a full acre of roses, wild flowers and drought-tolerant and native species accented with sculpture — is one of 18 stops on the Eco-Friendly Garden Tour on Saturday May 5.

The Sonoma Mountain site, which Margaret Spaulding began cultivating in 2001, was nearly lost to the October fire. Now, as new young oaks, manzanitas and grasses on the property begin to rejuvenate, the garden itself is in its colorful spring glory. More than 20,000 gallons of stored rainwater supplement groundwater for irrigation, and Spaulding waters by entire terrain by hand.

The annual self-guided tour showcases sustainable landscaping practices with visits to inspiring and innovative gardens in Sonoma County and North Marin. The event is free, but advance registration is required. Savingwaterpartnership.com.