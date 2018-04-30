A young writer inspired by Jack London

Posted on April 30, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Alegria Silva, a fifth grader at Crescent Montessori School, celebrates with her teacher, Karin Niehoff, after winning first place in the London Young Writers Contest. Her story “Missing” topped the elementary school category.

Lily Graver of Presentation school took third place in the same category, in which staff at Jack London State Historic Park challenge students in grades 4-8 to create a fictional story around a particular environment or natural event.

Alegria’s story is about a thirteen-year-old girl. It begins:

Evelyn and her family were missionaries from Canada. She lived with her parents, John and Kathrine, and four-year-old brother, Bennett. She was, well, Evelyn. Thirteen-year-old Evelyn.

The complete stories can be read here.