In the footsteps of Bill & Dave

Posted on April 30, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

What’s the best way to celebrate 18 years of Bill & Dave Hikes, the volunteer duo that leads free outings on Valley park trails? Take a hike, of course.

Bill Myers and Dave Chalk graduated in 2000 from the Valley of the Moon Natural History Association and the California State Parks volunteer training program, the began leading monthly hikes. More than 10,000 people have participated since their very first hike in Sugarloaf Ridge State Park.

On Saturday, May 5, they’ll retrace the steps of 18 years ago with an ascent of Sugarloaf’s Bald Mountain, with soft drinks and snacks to commemorate the occasion.

The hike climbs 1,500 feet and covers seven miles. On the summit, take in the stunning views of Sonoma Valley and beyond to the entire Bay Area. Along the way: a chaparral-covered ridge, forestland, open meadows, and a riot of colorful wildflowers.

Participants should wear sturdy hiking shoes and bring a lunch and water. The hike begins at 10 a.m. in Sugarloaf Ridge State Park’s main parking lot, atop Adobe Canyon Road in Kenwood. Parking fee applies.

www.billanddavehikes.com.