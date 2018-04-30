Revisiting ‘Chinatown’

Posted on April 30, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Jack Nicholson plays the hard-boiled private dick in this elegant noir mystery in 1974’s “Chinatown,” coming to the Sebastiani Theatre on Monday, May 14.

Los Angeles, circa 1937, has never looked more stylish, brooding and dangerously attractive; ditto for Faye Dunaway as the femme fatale. John Huston adds craggy gravitas as the land-grabbing power broker with a creepy secret.

Directed by Roman Polanski, who makes a convincing cameo as a sadistic thug. 7 p.m. $10. Sebastiani Theatre. 996.9756. Sebastianitheatre.com