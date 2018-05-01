SVMA members vote against museum name change

Posted on May 1, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Members of the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art voted down a proposal Monday by its board of directors to change the name of the museum to Sonoma Museum of Art.

The proposed rebranding was part of the museum’s strategic plan as it enters its 20th year. The change, argued the board, would be part of a marketing and messaging campaign to reach a wider audience, expand membership and increase financial support. “We also concluded that, for our purposes and outreach beyond Sonoma town and Sonoma Valley, continuing to use ‘Valley’ in our name could be unnecessarily limiting,” a statement explained.

The argument was voted down Monday night.

Jim Callahan, a museum founder and vocal opponent of the idea, represented the proxy ‘no’ votes.

Opponents argued that the shorter name undermines the history, loyalty and unique identity of the organization’s 20 year history. “Rejecting 20 years of goodwill and identity does not help build community,” Callahan said.

After the meeting, Executive Director Linda Keaton said, “I am pleased that so many people are passionate about the museum and came to be heard.”