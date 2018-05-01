Archives

‘The Crowd’ gathers at the London’s

Posted on May 1, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

 

Pam and Fred Gilberd
Back when the 20’s were really roaring, Jack and Charmian London held court among artists and literati known as ‘the crowd.’ Recapturing that spirited era, Jack London Park threw a fundraiser Saturday night at the House of Happy Walls — ‘An Evening with The Crowd” — complete with deco costumes and music (Cole Porter, George Gershwin) of the day.

 

Jack and Hope Nisson
Champagne, caviar and cocktails were sipped in style, with food by the girl and the fig and performances by members of the Transcendence Theatre Company.

 

Joel Hendler and Betty Brachman
Vintage cars, from the Santa Rosa Model T car club, complimented the setting.

 

Dorinda Parker and Bill Blosser_preview

The museum space, once the home of Charmian London, will soon close for remodeling.

Buffington Miller and Donnal Halow
