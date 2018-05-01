Vox Populi Choir sings Beatles, Paul Simon

Posted on May 1, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Sonoma’s Vox Populi Choir will perform “Abbey Road and Best of Paul Simon” at the Sebastiani Theatre on Monday, May 7th at 7:30pm; at Sonoma Valley Woman’s Club on Saturday, May 12th at 7:30 pm and at Reel Fish Shop & Grill on Sunday, May 20 with brunch offered at noon and concert starting at 1:00 pm.

The concert will feature the Beatles’ “Abbey Road” album and the greatest songs of Paul Simon. The 50 member Rock ‘n Roll choir sings complex four part harmonies with original arrangements. So come, unwind with a glass of wine (available for purchase at each show), enjoy an engaging evening with Vox Populi and support the historic Sebastiani Theatre and the Sonoma Woman’s Club. Since shows tend to sell out, a third performance is being offered this year – a brunch concert at the Reel Fish Shop & Grill.

Tickets are on sale at the Sebastiani Theatre (707) 996-9756 and Tiddlewinks, 115 E Napa St (707) 939-6933. Tickets are $18.