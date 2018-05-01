UPDATE: Worker dies in Sonoma Valley vineyard accident

Posted on May 1, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The worker killed this morning fixing a tractor in a Sonoma Valley vineyard has been identified, according to the Sheriff’s Office. His name is Franklin Palacios Carrillo, 34, from Fairfield.

Deputies responded to an 8 a.m. call to the 2300 block of Napa Road in Sonoma Carrillo had tried to free tangled wire from a tractor’s tiller. The tiller attachment dropped on the worker and crushed him to death, according to Sgt. Spencer Crum.

Another worker arrived and found the victim trapped under the tiller, and notified authorities.

It is being investigated as an industrial accident, Crum said, will be referred to the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health to determine exactly what happened.