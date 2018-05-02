Child molester Kilgore gets 150 year sentence

Posted on May 2, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Convicted child molester Paul Dwayne Kilgore, once the athletic director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma Valley, has been sentenced to 150 years in prison.

Kilgore, 70, was convicted March 20 of six counts child molestation. The incidents were offenses against multiple victims, who were under the age of 14.

“This pedophile was finally brought to justice, and will serve a sentence that will prevent him from preying on any more children,” said District Attorney Jill Ravitch.

Kilgore was arrested in September of 2016. The investigation began after a witness observed the defendant in a hot tub at Parkpoint Health Club in Healdsburg talking to two young boys about their genitalia.

Officers learned that one of the boys, who was 11 years old, had been sexually abused on multiple occasions by the defendant, starting when the boy was 6 years old. The crimes had occurred in the locker rooms at local pools, and in the defendant’s bedroom. More about the investigation.

During the trial four additional witnesses testified to incidents where Kilgore had molested them. Those crimes could not be prosecuted as they were barred by the statute of limitations.