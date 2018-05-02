Frémont’s Bear Flag intrigue

Posted on May 2, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

How and why was John C. Frémont – military officer, mapmaker, explorer, Bear Flag provocateur — in Sonoma in 1846? The May 17 lecture “Frémont and the Creation of the California Republic” describes the intrigue of that fateful spring and summer.

Presented in the Mission Chapel by SPParks, the nonprofit association of Sonoma State Historic Park, with “The History Boys” — Dave Brummett and Jim Danaher.

The two are life-long teachers: Jim Danaher as a California Central Coast Junior College Speech instructor, as well as a State Park Guide at Hearst Castle and Sonoma State Historical Park; Dave Brummett as a high school, college and television instructor in Missouri and Virginia. They recently created the definitive presentation on American duels with emphasis on the Broderick-Terry confrontation in San Francisco, the last formal duel in the United States.

Admission for the general public is: $10 at the door, SPParks members pay $5, Docents and park staff are free. 114 East Spain St.

California State Parks supports equal access. Prior to arrival, visitors with disabilities who need assistance should contact Joleen Ossello at (707) 938-9547.