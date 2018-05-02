Growing up Sonoma

Posted on May 2, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Bill Lynch, Sonoma’s fourth-generation newspaper publisher, shares anecdotes of his beloved hometown from his book, “My Sonoma – Valley of the Moon.”

The May 12 lecture is part of the Sonoma Valley Historical Society’s Second Saturday series at Sonoma Community Center, 2 p.m.

“I was very fortunate to have been born and raised in Sonoma,” Lynch says. “Most of what I have written is about those old Sonomans of my parents’ generation. The stories are based on personal experience and on the stories they handed down to me.”

Lynch is Publisher Emeritus of The Sonoma Index Tribune, a business started by his great-grandfather.

“For more than four decades, I wrote news and feature stories about those wonderful Sonomans. Many were neighbors, family friends and associates.”

Tickets to the 2 p.m. event are $5.