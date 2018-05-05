Sonoma Valley death notices

Posted on May 5, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Brigitta Erdmuthe Benko, 87, of Sonoma, passed away April 1, 2018.

Betty Ann Bourg, 85, of Glen Ellen, passed away April 19, 2018.

Gail Patricia Buchholz, 81, of Sonoma, passed away April 10, 2018.

Phoebe Ann Combs, 66, of Sonoma, passed away Mar. 29, 2018.

Barbara Elizabeth Foerster, 92, of Sonoma, passed away April 24, 2018.

Lars Andrew Frykman, 56, of Sonoma, passed away April 18, 2018.

Lisa Irene Grindle-DeWall, 48, of Sonoma, passed away April 14, 2018.

Thomas Robert Hickerson, 71, of Sonoma, passed away April 19, 2018.

Marie Alice “Bonnie” Howarth, 93, of Sonoma, passed away April 4, 2018.

Charlene Henning Hunter, 80, of Sonoma, passed away April 16, 2018.

Michael Mile Krnich, 69, of Sonoma, passed away April 6, 2018.

Leah Lowery, 73, of Sonoma, passed away April 15, 2018.

Darrell Edward Marken, 90, of Sonoma, passed away April 9, 2018.

Sue Dale Muller, 66, of Sonoma, passed away April 16, 2018.

Michael James Muñoz, 66, of Sonoma, passed away April 12, 2018.

Martin “Marty” Frank Organisciak, 66, of Sonoma, passed away April 18, 2018.

Melida Luz Paz Herrera de Magaña, 86, of Sonoma, passed away April 20, 2018.

Gloria Dean Robles, 80, of Sonoma, passed away April 18, 2018.

Dawyn Louise Moore, 70, of Sonoma, passed away April 27, 2018.

Karen Maxine Newsom, 79, of Sonoma, passed away April 30, 2018.

Alice Arlene Schmidt, 78, of Sonoma, passed away April 2, 2018.

Louis David Sylvestri, Jr., 87, of Sonoma, passed away April 16, 2018.

Kenneth Robert Toland, 88, of Sonoma, passed away April 9, 2018.

Dorothy Frances Wagers, 102, of Sonoma, passed away April 3, 2018.

Information provided by Duggan’s Mission Chapel.

The Sun publishes death notices free of charge, to include basic information provided by the funeral home of record. Requests for more complete obituaries will be accepted as paid advertisements. For more information, call 933-0101.