Concerts on Saturday, May 12

Posted on May 8, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Music events for Saturday, May 12

The Flute and a classical guitarThe Farallons

The three-piece acoustic and vocal harmony group — with steel and nylon stringed acoustic guitars, bass, mandolin, flute, and hand percussion – plays a program of ‘folk and roll.’ Free show. 2 p.m. 755 W. Napa St., Sonoma. 707.996.5217. Sonomalibrary.org.

Concertmaster, Matthew Vincent

Vintner’s Chamber Orchestra

Conducted by Alexander Kahn, the chamber orchestra offers an outdoor program of romantic classical favorites. The sunset concert begins at 5:30 p.m. $65, includes a glass of wine. Buena Vista Winery, Sonoma. Cellarpass.com.

Vox phots2018CroppedMore_Final1_edited-1 (3)

Vox Populi Choir

Sonoma’s own Rock n’ Roll choir, 50 voices strong, performs “Abbey Road and Best of Paul Simon.” $18. 7:30 p.m. Sonoma Valley Woman’s Club, 574 First St. E. Voxpopsonoma.com

