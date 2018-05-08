Concerts on Saturday, May 12

Posted on May 8, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Farallons

The three-piece acoustic and vocal harmony group — with steel and nylon stringed acoustic guitars, bass, mandolin, flute, and hand percussion – plays a program of ‘folk and roll.’ Free show. 2 p.m. 755 W. Napa St., Sonoma. 707.996.5217. Sonomalibrary.org.

Vintner’s Chamber Orchestra

Conducted by Alexander Kahn, the chamber orchestra offers an outdoor program of romantic classical favorites. The sunset concert begins at 5:30 p.m. $65, includes a glass of wine. Buena Vista Winery, Sonoma. Cellarpass.com.

Vox Populi Choir

Sonoma’s own Rock n’ Roll choir, 50 voices strong, performs “Abbey Road and Best of Paul Simon.” $18. 7:30 p.m. Sonoma Valley Woman’s Club, 574 First St. E. Voxpopsonoma.com