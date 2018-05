‘Jeeves’ to the rescue

May 8, 2018

The works of P.G. Wodehouse set the bar, and then poured the drinks, for the classic British drawing-room comedy. Opening May 11, “Jeeves Intervenes” is an artful deco send-up of 20s high society, with the rich, loveable louse and his droll, all-knowing butler with a wit as crisp and dry as a gin martini.

The Sonoma Arts Live production, directed by James Jandak Wood, runs May 11-27.

$22-$37. Andrews Hall, Sonoma Community Center. 816.710.8942. Sonomaartslive.org.