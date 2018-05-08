Volunteers honored with annual Star Awards

Posted on May 8, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Sonoma Valley Fund honored outstanding volunteers from the fund’s partner organizations at its annual Star Awards ceremony on April 29. Recognized for their outstanding and important contributions were:

Sandra Ormerod, 10,000 Degrees

Amdrea McGinty and Connie Sangiacomo, Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma Valley

Nancy Dome, Hanna Boys Center

Bern Lefson, Jack London Park Partners

Siga Wise, KidsScoop Foundation

Suzie Radillo, La Luz Center

Taj Hittenberg, LandPath

Ellen Beck, Pets Lifeline

Julie Jones, Praxis Peace Institute

Gay Collins, Quarryhill Botanical Garden

Bob Smith, Seeds of Learning

Linda Stevens, Sonoma Arts Live

Cathy Salomon, Sonoma Community Center

Bob Long, Sonoma Ecology Center

Patricia Frates, Sonoma International Film Festival

Tracy Reynes, Sonoma League for Historic Preservation

Mary Nesbitt, Sonoma Overlook Trail

Cindy Vrooman, Sonoma Overnight Support

Megan Kaplan and Laura Stanfield, Sonoma Valley Education Foundation

Kevin Salas De la Riva, Sonoma Valley Community Health Center

Susan Murray, Sonoma Valley Hospital Foundation

Sally and Paul Chiriboga, Sonoma Valley Mentoring Alliance

Nancy Lang, Sonoma Valley Museum of Art

Juanita Padilla, Sonoma Valley Parent University Program

Kenneth Juhasz, Sonoma Valley Vintners & Growers Alliance

Maureen Fuentes, Special Olympics Sonoma Valley

Robert Young, Sweetwater Spectrum

Russ Johnson and Pat Meier-Johnson, Teen Services Sonoma

Helene Waxman, Transcendence Theater Company

Louise Gilbert, Valley of the Moon Music Festival

Helen Herbaugh, Vintage House Senior Center.