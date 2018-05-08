Volunteers honored with annual Star Awards

The Sonoma Valley Fund honored outstanding volunteers from the fund’s partner organizations at its annual Star Awards ceremony on April 29. Recognized for their outstanding and important contributions were:
Sandra Ormerod, 10,000 Degrees
Amdrea McGinty and Connie Sangiacomo, Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma Valley
Nancy Dome, Hanna Boys Center
Bern Lefson, Jack London Park Partners
Siga Wise, KidsScoop Foundation
Suzie Radillo, La Luz Center
Taj Hittenberg, LandPath
Ellen Beck, Pets Lifeline
Julie Jones, Praxis Peace Institute
Gay Collins, Quarryhill Botanical Garden
Bob Smith, Seeds of Learning
Linda Stevens, Sonoma Arts Live
Cathy Salomon, Sonoma Community Center
Bob Long, Sonoma Ecology Center
Patricia Frates, Sonoma International Film Festival
Tracy Reynes, Sonoma League for Historic Preservation
Mary Nesbitt, Sonoma Overlook Trail
Cindy Vrooman, Sonoma Overnight Support
Megan Kaplan and Laura Stanfield, Sonoma Valley Education Foundation
Kevin Salas De la Riva, Sonoma Valley Community Health Center
Susan Murray, Sonoma Valley Hospital Foundation
Sally and Paul Chiriboga, Sonoma Valley Mentoring Alliance
Nancy Lang, Sonoma Valley Museum of Art
Juanita Padilla, Sonoma Valley Parent University Program
Kenneth Juhasz, Sonoma Valley Vintners & Growers Alliance
Maureen Fuentes, Special Olympics Sonoma Valley
Robert Young, Sweetwater Spectrum
Russ Johnson and Pat Meier-Johnson, Teen Services Sonoma
Helene Waxman, Transcendence Theater Company
Louise Gilbert, Valley of the Moon Music Festival
Helen Herbaugh, Vintage House Senior Center.