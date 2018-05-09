Town hall: the future of the SDC

Posted on May 9, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The future of the Sonoma Developmental Center is the subject of a town hall meeting on Thursday, May 10, at Altimira Middle School in Sonoma.

State Senators Mike McGuire and Bill Dodd, Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, and Sonoma County Supervisor Susan Gorin will join officials from state departments and agencies involved in the transition of the SDC, slated to close by the end of the year.

There are now fewer than 150 residents at the facility. The Parent Hospital Association will present a report on behalf of SDC families.

There will also be updates from Santa Rosa Community Health on the specialized medical hub that has now opened providing specialty care to the North Bay’s residents with developmental disabilities.

The public event begins at 6:30 p.m. and will be livestreamed on Facebook. Altimira Middle School, 17805 Arnold Dr., Sonoma.