Mountain Biking Team hosts intro Fun Ride

Posted on May 10, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Sonoma Valley has a new youth sport — mountain biking. Training and racing as part of the Norcal High School Cycling League, this year’s seven-member team is having a blast learning the ins and outs of single track, switchbacks and, in a couple of instances, wipe outs.

A sport with its roots in Northern California, mountain biking is fun, competitive and a great work out. As a high school sport, it also has potential as a feeder program to universities with top teams such as Boise State and UC Santa Cruz.

“Mountain biking is super fun and it’s a great way to get fit,” says SVHS junior Ty Brenninger. “Being part of the team has been great. You can take is as seriously or visually as you’d like. It’s your ride.”

The Sonoma Valley team will host a recruitment Fun Ride on Saturday, May 12 at Annadel State Park. Incoming high school Freshman through Junior boys and girls at all rider levels are welcome and encouraged to come and learn more.

The team will meet in the Prestwood School parking lot at 10 a.m. and carpool to the trailhead. For the Fun Ride, riders need to bring a bike, helmet, water and snack. For questions or to RSVP, please email Lisa at [email protected]

For those interested in riding next year but lacking a bike, loaners will be available once the regular league season starts again next year.

If you’d like to get a feel for this intense sport, you’re in luck: The California State Championships are just weeks away with riders coming come from all over the state to race in Petaluma on May 20. The racing begins at 9 a.m. with the Varsity Girls and continues into the afternoon with an awards ceremony at approximately 3 p.m.