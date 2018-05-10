Neighbors: No to marijuana dispensary at fire station

Posted on May 10, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

A medical marijuana dispensary has been proposed at the old fire station at the corner of Madrone and Arnold. This location is surrounded by residential neighborhoods including the 122-unit The Grove apartments with approximately 400 residents. If you do the math, this apartment complex houses at least 155 children about 61 feet away from the dispensary. The Sonoma County Cannabis Ordinances specify a minimum of 100 feet from a residential lot. In addition, there are 122 single-family residences across the street in the Rancho Madrone subdivision with about 50 children. A total of at least 200 children live within 600 ft. of this proposed business. And the Sonoma Unified School District busses pick up and drop off students on the sidewalk that borders this property.

We, the residents of Rancho Madrone and the surrounding area, believe this business is not compatible with our residential neighborhood and for the safety of our children we kindly request the applicant, Apothevert, to find a more suitable location among other commercial entities, not surrounded by residences, and a location with easy access and ample parking.

In addition to the unsuitable proximity to homes and children, and not having the required distance to a residential lot, we believe that the projected 150 customer visits per day, according to the proposal, will negatively impact the safety of an already busy intersection at Madrone and Arnold, particularly on weekends with the influx of wine tourists.

We are concerned that the projected 150 customers per day will find the 12 parking spaces insufficient, and that excess customers will park on Madrone, depriving apartment and subdivision residents much needed on-street parking, or Glenwood Drive, or park in the tiny adjacent lot of the Madrone Market, depriving that business of their customers.

We have confirmed that the owners of The Grove apartments and the owner of the Madrone Market do not want this marijuana dispensary in that location, either.

No one is disputing the legality of the use and sale of medical marijuana, just not in a residential neighborhood. We are convinced that it is in both the owner’s and the neighborhood’s best interest to find a more suitable location. We say, “No to neighborhood dispensaries.”

Please join us at the Sonoma Valley Citizens Advisory Commission meeting May 23, 6:30pm at the Sonoma Police Department, Community Room, 177 First Street West, to speak against this project in this location. Help us preserve our family neighborhood.

Paul & Liz Morrison

Dave & Pam Palmgren

Moriah & Conn Dunning

Judy Condon

Elias Casolla

Karla Noyes