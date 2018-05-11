The masked man rides again!

Posted on May 11, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Sunday, May 13: As it said in the original radio show intro, “Out of the past come the thundering hoofbeats of the great horse Silver – the Lone Ranger rides again!” Silver Moon Theatre presents the old-time radio show The Lone Ranger as dinner theatre, bringing the melodrama to life with original scripts, sound effects, songs and even commercials from the 30s, when the hero made his broadcast debut.

6 p.m. $35. Murphy’s Irish Pub, 464 First St. E. Sonoma. Brownpapertickets.com. Also on May 15 at the Quail Inn in Oakmont. 707.539.9215 x228.