Getting prepared for the next emergency

Posted on May 13, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Are you prepared for the next disaster – earthquake, fire, or flood? Sonoma Valley Community Health Center will host an Emergency Preparedness Fair on Saturday, May 19, at Sassarini Elementary School. The event is bilingual, free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 652 Fifth St. W.

The event features presentations by the American Red Cross, Sonoma Valley Fire and Rescue, and the Sonoma Sheriff’s Department, and a variety of informational booths. Participating agencies will provide information on health services, home and renters insurance, community resources, fire-safe landscaping, and financial literacy.

There will also be a Fun Zone with engaging kid’s activities organized by The Club Maxwell Village, as well as interactive healing art activity by Sonoma County artist Martin Zúñiga. Emergency vehicles and mobile units will be on display.

There will be free food from La Escondida Food Truck and families will receive a free emergency kit, while supplies last.

For more information call 707.939.6070 Ext. 112 or email at [email protected]