Back by ‘Populi’ demand

Posted on May 16, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Those who missed recent concerts by Vox Populi – take heart! – The Reel Fish Shop & Grill has added a new show. Sonoma’s rock and roll choir will perform “Abbey Road and Best of Paul Simon” on Sunday, May 20 at 1:00 pm.

An optional pre-concert buffet brunch will include vegetarian frittata, chicken apple sausage, bacon, garlic roasted breakfast potatoes, sourdough toast and fresh fruit at a cost of $15. There will be three seatings: at 11:30, 12:00, and 12:30. Make a brunch reservation by phone (707-343-0044) or at eventbrite.com.

The Reel is located at 401 Grove St., Sonoma.